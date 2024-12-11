Assam govt to distribute various grants, assistances in next 12 days: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that various grants and assistances will be distributed under various government schemes in the next 12 days across the state.

The series of programmes was kickstarted by the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Under the microfinance incentive and relief scheme, more than 78,000 borrowers will benefit through the state government’s relief package that will restore their credit-worthiness and will also provide them with financial stability.

The CM said, “More than 3.23 lakh bicycles will be distributed in the next 12 days among the school students across the state along with distribution of 48,673 scooters for meritorious students under various schemes.”

Nearly 27,000 top performers in the class X examination will be given cash awards, Sarma said.

Moreover, the state government will distribute Rs 353.67 crore to the 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for the reconstruction of their houses, meeting their necessary requirements along with essential supplies.

Sarma stated, “6,490 Self Help Groups (SHG) are set to get a support of Rs 21.90 crore for setting up food processing units.”

He said that in the last three years, the State government worked relentlessly to secure the land rights of the indigenous people of the state. All illegal encroachments in Kaziranga have been evicted.

Earlier, Sarma said that the state government is working tirelessly for the people of Assam to ensure the preservation of their identity and ensure their development. The government is also working towards delimitation to restrict the impact of infiltrators. Moreover, the State government has cleared 10 thousand hectares of land from encroachment.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the delimitation exercise in all the 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Assam secured at least 105 constituencies for the indigenous people.

CM Sarma said that Assam has been progressing rapidly to become one of the most developed states in the country.

He said, “We are not only building bridges over Brahmaputra, but also planning to construct an underwater tunnel.”

