Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Divya win Silver medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (IANS) India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol settled for silver after losing the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold medal match, here on Saturday.

According to information received, initially, Team India held the advantage in the early rounds, but the Chinese duo of Zhang and Jiang made a strong comeback and ultimately claimed the gold medal.

More details awaited.

