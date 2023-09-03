Asia Cup: India-Nepal clash set to be Javagal Srinath’s 250th ODI game as match referee

Pallekele, Sep 3 (IANS) The Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday will also mark India's Javagal Srinath officiating in his 250th men’s ODI match as a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

A former India fast bowler who finished with 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs, Srinath was a member of the team that reached the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2003. He became an ICC Match Referee three years later.

On Monday, Srinath will become the fourth match official to reach the milestone of 250 ODIs as a match referee after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe. Srinath said to the ICC that he was privileged to have officiated in so many matches at the international level.

“It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It’s been 17 years on the circuit for me and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played. I am privileged to be still associated with the game.”

“I have had a wonderful run since my international debut as match referee in a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo back in 2006 and will strive to do my best in the coming years.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, the BCCI, my colleagues on the Elite Panel as well as near and dear ones who have been with me through this journey,” he said.

Srinath first became a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees in 2006 and refereed his first Men’s ODI in the same year. He was also the Match Referee in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007, and the Men’s Champions Trophy in 2009 and 2013.

He’s also refereed in the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021. Srinath has also been the referee in 65 Tests, 118 Men’s T20Is and 16 Women’s T20Is. Sean Easey, ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees, congratulated Srinath on reaching the milestone.

“Srinath transitioned beautifully from player to match referee and we have been fortunate to have him on our elite panel. His experience and the respect that players have for him have been of immense value. It takes a lot of commitment and sacrifice to achieve sustained success such as this. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Javagal for reaching this special milestone,” the ICC said in a release on Sunday.

Rain threat looms large over the India-Nepal game, with chances of precipitation on Monday at 80%. If Monday's match is abandoned due to rain, India will join arch-rivals Pakistan to enter the Super Four stage from Group A.

