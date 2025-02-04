Ashwin backs Chakravarthy for CT spot as spinner trains with India’s ODI Squad

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could be on the verge of his maiden ODI call-up, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin strongly advocating for his inclusion in India’s final squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, praised Chakravarthy’s exceptional recent form and hinted at a possible late entry into India’s squad for the ICC event in Dubai. "We are all talking about whether he should have been there (in the Champions Trophy squad). I think there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. Since all teams have only named a provisional squad, he could still be picked," Ashwin said.

Amid this speculation, the 33-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner was spotted training with India’s ODI squad on Tuesday ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on Thursday in Nagpur.

While the BCCI has not officially confirmed his inclusion in the ODI squad, Chakravarthy’s presence at India’s training session suggests that the selectors might be testing his readiness for the 50-over format before making a final call on the Champions Trophy squad by the submission deadline on February 12.

Chakravarthy’s potential selection is backed by his remarkable performances in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker in a bilateral T20I series, scalping 14 wickets, including a sensational five-for.

His ability to trouble England’s batting lineup with his variations and deceptive spin played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 series victory. Despite having played only 23 List A (50-over) games, Chakravarthy has an impressive record of 59 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8. His recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, further strengthen his case. He picked up 18 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.16, including a best of 5/9.

Currently, India has named four spinners in their provisional Champions Trophy squad—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ashwin weighed in on this dilemma, saying: "If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don’t know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.