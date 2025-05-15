Ashutosh Rana expresses immense pride in lending his voice to ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has expressed immense pride in lending his voice to the historical epic ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.’

Rana has been roped in to lend his distinctive voice to the character of Chand Bardai, the trusted friend of Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor will guide audiences through this epic saga, creating a deep emotional connection with both the characters and the period. Sharing his thoughts on being part of the show, Ashutosh Rana shared, "It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me to lend my voice as the narrator for this magnificent historical saga. As a child, I grew up listening to stories about Prithviraj Chauhan tales of his unmatched bravery, wisdom, and spirit.”

He added, “Those stories left a deep impact on me, and to now be part of bringing that legend to life is truly special." As an actor, I’ve always believed that voice holds great power. Through this narration, I aim to bring depth, dignity, and intensity to the story. The emotions I carry rooted in strength, passion, and respect, resonate closely with the spirit of this show.”

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” is a historical drama that depicts the remarkable transformation of Prithviraj Chauhan, following his path from a young, innocent prince to a revered warrior king. The series delves into his formative years, spotlighting the challenges, victories, and pivotal events that forged his enduring legacy.

The show stars Anuja Sathe, Ronit Roy, Rumi Khan, and Padmini Kolhapure. The veteran actress is making her grand return to television after 11 years, stepping into the powerful role of Rajmata in the historical drama.

Expressing her excitement about returning to television, Padmini Kolhapure had earlier shared, “Stepping into the world of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is incredibly special for me, not just because of the powerful role I’m playing, but also because it marks my return to television after almost 11 years. My journey on television began with Sony Entertainment Television, and now, after all these years, I’m returning to the same channel with a role that is both challenging and fulfilling.”

The show is set to premiere on 4 June on Sony Entertainment Television.

