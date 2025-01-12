Arunachal Deputy CM reviews 2,880 MW Dibang hydropower project

Itanagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday reviewed the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project and highlighted its potential to significantly augment the state’s energy resources and infrastructure besides reviving economic growth.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the project would facilitate the state’s immense hydropower resources.

"This multipurpose hydropower project is a model of what can be achieved through persistence and teamwork," he said during his visit.

Mein said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state government has successfully revived several stalled power projects, handing over them to several Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) for overall and accelerated development.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that local communities and the youths of the area contributed significantly to taking the project forward.

"Local people’s involvement is very crucial to successfully implement the project," he pointed out.

Mein, who also holds the Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources portfolio, said that the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project is not just a power plant, it's an opportunity generator and it would spur economic growth, boost tourism and improve connectivity, benefiting the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024. To be built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crores, the Dibang project would be the highest dam structure in the country. The project would generate electricity, help in flood moderation and lead to employment opportunities and socioeconomic development in the region.

The project will have a 278-metre-high dam, which would be the highest concrete-gravity dam in India. It is planned to be constructed with Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) technique and it will be the highest RCC dam in the world.

