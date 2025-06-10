Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming glimpses from Amsterdam trip with sister Anshula and Rohan Thakkar

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, took to social media to share some heartwarming moments from his recent Amsterdam trip with his sister, Anshula Kapoor, and her beau, Rohan Thakkar.

The adorable glimpses offer a rare peek into Arjun's personal life, showcasing the strong bond he shares with his sibling and her partner. In a delightful video, the ‘Singham Again’ actor shared cherished moments from his Amsterdam trip with sister Anshula and Rohan Thakkar. The fun-filled footage showcased the trio indulging in pizzas, taking leisurely cycle rides, celebrating Anshula's birthday, engaging in friendly video game sessions, and posing amidst breathtaking scenic views.

Notably, Arjun is also seen playfully teasing Anshula, showcasing their sibling chemistry and light-hearted bond. Sharing this fun-filled video on Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “AmsterDAMN, that was fun.” Arjun Kapoor also added Ed Sheeran’s trending song Sapphire as the background score for the video.

The 39-year-old actor has been sharing delightful photos and videos from his Amsterdam trip with sister Anshula, giving a glimpse into their fun-filled adventure.

Last week, Anshula Kapoor uploaded an amusing video clip where she playfully teased Arjun Kapoor. In the video, she showed Arjun a photo on her phone, telling him she wanted to post it. Arjun reacted with an annoyed expression, asking her not to share it, but Anshula went ahead and posted the picture with a playful caption, defending her choice by saying it was a cute photo of her.

“In my defence… it’s a really cute picture of ME!!! Hehehe @arjunkapoor,” Anshula wrote as the caption. Arjun also posted his candid images wearing a stylish black jacket, posing outside a restaurant. He captioned the post, “Sundays in Dam…”

On the work front, Arjun, who made his acting debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ opposite Parineeti Chopra, completed 13 years in the industry on May 11. He celebrated the milestone by sharing a carousel featuring photos from his childhood and teenage years. He also penned an open letter to himself.

He wrote, “Dear 26-year-old Arjun, you did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform, not just your body but your mind and your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks, they were all worth it. Stay humble, stay hungry. And, never forget this journey began with a bullied kid, who simply loved movies too much to give up.”

