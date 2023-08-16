Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report

London, Aug 16 (IANS) An Apple AirTag has helped a woman, who lives in Utrecht, a city in the Netherlands, to find her stolen bike.

Beatriz Spaltemberg went to the gym and left her bike outside, reports 9To5Mac.

Even though she locked the bike, she left the key there, and someone was able to steal the bike.

"When she left (the gym) an hour or so later, the bike was gone," Spaltemberg's husband William Lacerda was quoted as saying.

Spaltemberg opened the Find My app right away and was able to check the bike's location almost in real-time.

The pair then made a call to the police to report the incident.

Lacerda claimed to have located the bike, and two officers went with them to that location.

When they arrived, the stolen bike was exactly where the Find My app indicated.

Since the thief had locked the bike to a lamppost, the couple used the Precision Finding feature to show the police that it was Spaltemberg's bike.

"It all happened in about an hour and a half. The police officer told me that we were very lucky to have an AirTag (on the bike) because bike thefts are common here, and usually, they only make a police report for such situations,” said Lacerda.

He also noted the AirTag was “very well hidden,” because of which the thief didn’t suspect anything.

AirTag's use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.

Last month, an AirTag had helped a cyclist to track his bicycle after an airline lost it.

It was also reported that an AirTag had helped to track stolen possessions, resulting in the burglar's arrest and 15-month imprisonment term.

In June, the tracker had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

