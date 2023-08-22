Anvesha Vij reveals Yami Gautam gave her cues during court sequence in 'OMG 2'

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The young actress Anvesha Vij, who was recently seen in the drama ‘OMG 2’ has opened up about the invaluable support she received from Yami Gautam during a pivotal court sequence.

Anvesha played the role of Pankaj Tripathi's onscreen daughter ‘Damyanti’ in the movie. The flick is a spiritual sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, which was released in 2012. Directed by Amit Rai, the movie talks about sex education in Indian schools.

It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, while Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil are seen in pivotal roles.

With a sense of gratitude, Anvesha shared, "Working with Yami mam was definitely one of the best experiences I've had. She's an amazing actor and she's incredibly calm, composed, and sincere. We used to take our time practicing lines together. We practiced them repeatedly and even went through the scene quite a few times."

"What I remember is that every time we did it, there was always something new to discover in the scene. We were completely immersed in it. I really liked how she would stand there. Even when the camera was on me, she would stay in place and provide me with cues. This was really amazing because it genuinely improved my performance in the scene," she added.

The young actress' admiration for Yami extended beyond her acting prowess. "I have a lot of respect for her because of that, and I feel she's one of the best people I've had the opportunity to work with."

Hailing from Delhi, Anvesha gained recognition as Nikki Kapoor in Prime Video's 'Crash Course’.

‘OMG 2' follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj), a devout follower of Lord Shiva, who confronts hardship when his son is falsely accused and expelled from school.

Unveiling a web of deceit, Kanti sets out on a truth-seeking journey guided by divine intervention. Empowered by his revelation, he pursues justice, determined to confront the responsible parties in a dramatic courtroom face-off.

