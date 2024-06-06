Antony Starr says Homelander from ‘The Boys’ is a ‘villain of peace’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Antony Starr, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the American satirical superhero television series ‘The Boys’, has said that his character of Homelander in the show is the “villain of the peace”.

Homelander is a terrifying reflection of a God gone wrong. The 4th season of the show promises an explosive return, with Homelander's frightening power seemingly unchecked and a shocking new alliance formed within The Seven.

Antony Starr hinted at a potentially devastating turn for Homelander, calling him a ‘villain of peace’ and a ‘serial killer’, all at once.

The actor said: “He's the villain of the peace. He's a serial killer. He's a psychopath. He's a maniac. Eric Kripke never wanted a moustache-twirling villain, and I had no intention of delivering that. We've tried to create someone complicated, layered, spontaneous, and trying to do what's ‘unexpected’ a lot.”

This time around two new Supes are set to join The Seven – Sister Sage and Firecracker. Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, with a superpower as formidable as her intellect, isn't afraid to be brutally honest with Homelander.

Antony drew parallels between his character’s dynamics with Sister Sage and the game of chess.

“If Sister Sage is playing chess, Homelander is the Queen that can go anywhere. Ultimately, he's one of the best guys and the most important players on the chessboard,” the Starr shared.

‘The Boys’ is set to return with the upcoming season on June 13 on Prime Video.

