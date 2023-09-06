Annual Machail Mata Yatra in J&K concludes

Jammu, Sep 6 (IANS) The 43-day long annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra 2023 concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district amid religious ceremonies.

An impressive two lakh pilgrims visited the sacred Machail Bhawan during the pilgrimage.

"During the visit the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav engaged with the local community, extending his heartfelt congratulations on the resounding success of this year's Yatra. He expressed gratitude to the local residents and other stakeholders for their unwavering cooperation throughout the pilgrimage," an official statement said on Tuesday.

"He expressed optimism that the annual yatra is on a path to surpass an impressive milestone of three lakh next year. In anticipation of this, the administration is actively considering measures to enhance the yatra experience. Plans include extending the yatra season to six months, providing continuous support and improving amenities for the pilgrims."

