Annapurna Devi hails 11 years of Modi govt, highlights focus on women's empowerment

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, on Thursday, lauded the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 11 years, stating that significant progress has been made in the area of women's empowerment and child welfare since 2014.

Speaking to reporters, Annapurna Devi emphasised that India has made remarkable strides in multiple sectors from 2014 to 2025, with a special emphasis on improving the condition of women in society.

"If we look at India, there are many such schemes, and if we talk about the Women and Child Development Department, then our main focus is that, along with nutrition, we are working towards the safety and security of women and women's empowerment," she said.

Highlighting the impact of government schemes, the Union Minister pointed out the establishment of over 800 One Stop Centres across the country.

"Today, we have more than 800 One Stop Centres where any woman in distress, if she calls or reaches there at any time, is provided with all kinds of facilities," she noted.

She further elaborated on the functioning of women's empowerment hubs under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

"The programs that are run through the hub, whether it is about all the schemes of the Government of India or the state government, they get information about it," she said.

Referring to children and maternal health, Annapurna Devi stressed the importance of early-age nutrition.

"We take care of our children from 0 to 6 years of age for their nutrition through the mission, Anganwadi. Along with that, we also help breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, through Anganwadi centres, we empower them so that our future, our children are healthy, safe," she said, adding, "Only then we will be able to directly take our resolution of a Viksit Bharat forward."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014. The Central government is observing the completion of 11 years in power by showcasing key achievements in governance, infrastructure, and welfare schemes aimed at realising the goal of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Before taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, making him one of the longest-serving political leaders in the country's history.

