Ankur Verma reveals he works out in green room packed with gym equipments

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Ankur Verma has shared insights into his fitness journey, and the art of harmonising his demanding acting career with a dedicated workout regimen.

He is currently seen as Sanju Mehra in 'Parineetii'. As the show's interesting storyline continues to entertain audiences with its intricate narrative of love and destiny, Ankur embodies dedication and discipline both on and off the screen.

Maximising his time on set, Ankur diligently works out in his green room that is stocked with pieces of gym equipment.

Despite his chock-a-block schedule, the actor is in his best shape, all thanks to his dedication to working out no matter where he is. According to him, the key is making exercising easy at first so that it becomes a habit.

Talking about his fitness routine, Ankur said: "While, it’s a blessing to be busy as an actor, I make sure that I make time for fitness. ‘You can't do your job if your job is all you do’, this is a saying that is very true for actors who lead hectic lives. My job demands that I draw inspiration from my experience and bring characters to life. This can't be done to perfection if my senses are not in their best form.”

"Keeping my senses alive is my biggest motivation to strike a balance between acting and working out. To save time, I work out in my green room that's packed with the necessary types of equipment, and I'm never without my protein shake. Anyone who is trying to be fit should take the easy route to exercise every day so that it becomes a habit. That’s what worked out for me," he added.

‘Parineetii,' an engaging saga delves into the complexities of marriage and relationships. Its plot line revolves around the intertwined lives of Parineet (Anchal Sahu), Neeti (Tanvi Dogra), and Sanju aka Rajeev (Ankur Verma).

In the current story arc, Sanju finds himself falsely accused of Rakesh's murder, even though Rakesh remains alive unbeknownst to others.

'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.