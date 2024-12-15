YSRCP pays tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu

Tadepalli, Dec 15: YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary at the party's central office in Tadepalli. Party leaders garlanded his portrait and recalled his unparalleled contributions to the nation and the Telugu-speaking community.

Taking to X, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, " Heartfelt tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate state and remains eternally in the hearts of Telugu people".

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Lella Appireddy said that Potti Sriramulu was a towering figure in India’s history who played a pivotal role in the country’s freedom struggle. He added that Sriramulu’s selfless sacrifice for the formation of a Telugu-speaking state through his hunger strike serves as an inspiration to generations.

Appireddy emphasized that Sriramulu's ideals and sacrifices remind everyone of the value of unity and selflessness. He assured that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party are committed to upholding and advancing the aspirations of Potti Sriramulu for the betterment of society.

Other prominent leaders, including YSRCP State General Secretary Ankamreddy Narayanamurthy and YSRCP Student Wing State President Ravichandra, along with several other party leaders, participated in the event.