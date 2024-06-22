YSRCP Office in Tadepalli Demolished: YS Jagan's Strong Reaction!

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to the demolition incident at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of escalating political vendetta actions to a new level in Andhra Pradesh, expressing his anger on the X platform.

"Chandrababu Naidu, acting like a dictator, used bulldozers to demolish the nearly completed central office in Tadepalli, ignoring High Court orders. Law and justice have completely disappeared in the state. Following the elections, Chandrababu has been inciting violence, spilling blood, and through this incident, he has sent a violent message about how governance will be in the next five years.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో రాజకీయ కక్షసాధింపు చర్యలకు దిగిన చంద్రబాబు తన దమనకాండను మరోస్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ఒక నియంతలా తాడేపల్లిలో దాదాపు పూర్తికావొచ్చిన @YSRCParty కేంద్ర కార్యాలయాన్ని బుల్డోజర్లతో కూల్చివేయించారు. హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాలనూ బేఖాతరు చేశారు. రాష్ట్రంలో చట్టం, న్యాయం పూర్తిగా… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2024

Nevertheless, the YSRCP will neither bow down to these threats nor back down from this vendetta. We will fight steadfastly on behalf of the people, for the people, and alongside the people. I urge all democrats in the country to condemn Chandrababu's misdeeds," tweeted YS Jagan on the X platform.