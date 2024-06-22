US: 3 dead, 10 wounded in mass shooting in Arkansas

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Three people were killed and ten others were wounded in a mass shooting outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, US state of Arkansas, state police said.

At a press conference, the state police said that two law enforcement officers were among those injured, and the civilians had injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

The shooter was critically injured after being shot by police and has been taken into custody, police said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents from its New Orleans field office were sent to the scene to assist in response to the shooting.

Fordyce, a city of about 3,400 people, is located some 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state's capital.

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media.

As of Friday, there have been 234 tragic incidents of mass shootings in the US this year, resulting in at least four casualties each, according to the US-based "Gun Violence Archive."

