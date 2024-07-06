YS Jagan Warns Chandrababu Again, Visits Injured YSRCP Party Worker

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for introducing an unprecedented bad tradition in the state. He warned that if this continues, it will eventually backfire on Naidu and the TDP. Jagan made these remarks on Saturday after visiting a party worker receiving treatment at RIMS, who was injured in an attack by TDP members.

"A 20-year-old boy was brutally beaten for voting for YSRCP. Such incidents have never occurred before. Chandrababu is fostering an atmosphere of fear in the state. His misdeeds are accumulating like those of Sisupala. He must understand that these actions will haunt him once power shifts," Jagan asserted.

Jagan also criticized Naidu for losing ten per cent of the votes due to false promises, questioning the status of the Rythu Bharosa and unemployment allowance schemes. He urged Naidu to concentrate on fulfilling his promises rather than instigating violence, emphasizing that leaders should never promote a culture of attacks.

On Friday, TDP members attacked YSRCP worker Ajay Kumar Reddy in Vempalle, leaving him severely injured. Ajay was transferred to Kadapa RIMS for treatment. During his three-day visit to Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, Jagan was informed about the attack. He went directly from Kadapa Airport to RIMS, assuring Ajay to remain strong and promising that the party would extend all necessary support.