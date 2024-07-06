J&K: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 6, (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Hadipora area at Modergam in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

"Encounter started at Modergam village of Kulgam District. Police and security forces are on job," police said.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

