Aakkash Ahuja shares his plans of settling down: 'My current focus is on doing good work'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Aakkash Ahuja, the lead actor of 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', has shared insights about the recent wedding sequence in the show and discussed his future plans regarding settling down.

The grand wedding celebration in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' has not only added a new dimension to the storyline, but has also drawn significant attention from the audience.

The lead actors -- Aakkash and Amandeep Sidhu, have left fans in awe with their stunning wedding attire, creating a perfect on-screen couple that fans are eagerly shipping. Weddings hold a special place in the hearts of Indian families, making the sequence highly relatable and emotionally resonant for viewers.

Reflecting on the wedding sequence, Aakkash said: "We have been putting in a lot of effort and giving our best. I can also relate because Indian families believe in a lot of traditions, which is why they can relate more. On set, shooting wedding sequences is hectic, but I must say it’s a lot of fun."

Speaking about his own plans for marriage, the actor added: "In real life, I haven't thought of settling down at the moment. My current focus is on doing good work, and that's about it. When I do decide to get married in real life, everyone will get to know."

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show features Amandeep in the lead role as Bani.

The ensemble cast includes Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, Shefali Rana as Poonam Khanna, Raman Dhagga as Satish Arora, Swati Tarar as Charan, Aasim Khan as Cherry, Sooraj Thappar as Bishan, Mansi Sharma as Shilpa, Lokesh Batta as Gaurav, Gurnoor Sodhi as Minti, and Aman Sutdhar as Balwant, among others.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

On the work front, Aakkash made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 romantic film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles.

He has also featured in shows like 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Dil Buffering'.

