Raj Tarun-Lavanya issue: Police send a notice to Lavanya

Raj Tarun has been embroiled in a controversy following allegations from his estranged girlfriend, Lavanya. On Friday, Lavanya complained to the Narsingi police against Raj Tarun. She said that the actor had promised to marry her but ditched her. She also made other allegations in her 4-page police complaint. She also mentioned the name of an actress who has acted opposite Raj Tarun.

In a setback to Lavanya, the police have slapped a notice on her, asking her to present evidence to back her unsubstantiated allegations. The police said that the complaint was not in the prescribed format.

Lavanya failed to mention certain specifics (like places and dates associated with the allegations) in her complaint. The police are not bound to accept her complaint and file an FIR in the absence of adequate information.

Raj Tarun on Friday evening denied all the allegations placed against him by his ex.