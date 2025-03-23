YS Jagan pays last respects to Chavva Vijayabhaskar Reddy

Pulivendula, March 23: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Pulivendula today to pay his last respects to renowned industrialist Chavva Vijayabhaskar Reddy.

He offered floral tributes to the departed soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He spent time consoling them and assured his support during this difficult time.