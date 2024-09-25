YS Jagan Calls for Statewide Temple Poojas on September 28: Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The YSRCP has urged devotees across the state to participate in temple poojas on Saturday, September 28th, aimed at restoring the sanctity of Tirumala, which was tarnished by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP Chief and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the social media platform X, urging people to stand against the false claims made by Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had allegedly spread misinformation, claiming that Tirumala’s sacred laddu prasadam was adulterated with animal fat, which misled devotees and tarnished the revered image of Lord Venkateswara. The YSRCP expressed that this act, driven by political motives, deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees. In light of this, the party is calling for participation in temple poojas on September 28th to purify Tirumala’s sacredness and restore the honor of Lord Venkateswara's prasadam.

Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote "The sanctity of Tirumala, the significance of Swami’s prasadam, the glory of Lord Venkateswara, the fame of TTD, and the sacredness of the laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara were all defiled by Chandrababu Naidu, who, with political malice, deliberately spread lies that the prasadam was adulterated with animal fat and that devotees had consumed such tainted prasadam. In order to cleanse this sin committed by Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP is calling for participation in poojas across temples statewide on Saturday, September 28th."

