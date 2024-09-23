Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Top 10 Points from YS Jagan Standpoint

On a topic that touches the sentiments of millions of Hindus, such misleading propaganda is inappropriate. The sacred laddoo offerings are prepared with utmost purity by the Vaishnavas, following a special process. There is no outside interference in this preparation. So why has the ruling coalition government brought this issue to light?

Let’s examine 10 key points:

👉 When the ghee quality was not up to standard, the TTD lab rejected the ghee tankers 14 times during Naidu's regime, and 18 times under Jagan's rule. This shows that proper testing was done and adulterated ghee was rejected.

👉 Despite a lab being available in nearby Madras, why was the sample sent to a lab in faraway Gujarat?

👉 In September 2015, under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Karnataka's Nandini Milk quoted ₹326 per kg for ghee, while Maharashtra’s Govind Milk quoted ₹276 per kg and was awarded the contract. So why is it wrong if Jagan awarded the ghee contract to the lowest bidder as well?

👉 After being appointed as TTD EO on June 14, Shyamala Rao rejected the ghee sent by one supplier (AR Dairy Foods) on July 12, after testing the four tankers. So where exactly did the contamination in the laddoo occur?

👉 Experts have stated that companies engaging in adulteration usually mix palm oil or hydrogenated vegetable fats, not animal fat, as it increases costs and reduces profits. --- Neha Deepak Shah, Food Scientist.

👉 Ghee made with animal fat would have an extremely unpleasant odor in laddoos or other food products. --- Ruchi Srivastava, Food Researcher.

👉 The lab report came on July 23 but was kept hidden. Now, with increasing opposition during the first 100 days of governance (due to issues like the failure of the "Super Six," floods, steel plant privatization, and medical college privatization), it’s being brought up to divert attention and stir emotions about Hindu sentiments.

👉 Who are the real devotees?

Before his padayatra, YS Jagan visited Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, and after completing it, he walked again to Tirumala to offer his prayers. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy even praised Jagan for his devotion, saying he woke up at 2:30 AM in Tirumala for rituals. Jagan has even set up a gosala (cow shelter) at his residence, and both he and his wife worship cows with great devotion.

Meanwhile, under Chandrababu's rule, black magic rituals were conducted for Nara Lokesh at Kanaka Durga and Srisailam temples. TTD funds were misused for his party's Dharma Porata Deeksha. The thousand-pillared mandapam (pavilion) in Tirupati was demolished, and 40 temples were razed during Krishna Pushkaralu in Vijayawada. However, after Jagan became Chief Minister, seven temples were rebuilt.

👉 YV Subbareddy, the current TTD Chairman, is a devout man who has worn the Ayyappa mala 45 times. He has a gosala at home and never leaves the house without performing go pooja (cow worship).

👉 During YSR's term (2004–09), TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy initiated the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

👉 Saket Gokhale, TMC MP, suspects that there might be a conspiracy to benefit Heritage (the dairy brand) behind this laddoo controversy.

👉 YS Jagan has written to the Prime Minister requesting a CBI or judicial inquiry into Chandrababu's allegations surrounding the laddoo controversy.

👉 Former TTD Chairman Bhumana has also requested the Prime Minister to intervene, stating that the allegations need to be clarified.

👉 With over 85% Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, would anyone deliberately harm Hindu sentiments? Doesn't this indicate there is a conspiracy behind the laddoo controversy?

