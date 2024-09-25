Ready to assist Sri Lanka achieve development goals: IMF

Colombo, Sep 25 (IANS) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains a steadfast partner and is ready to assist Sri Lanka achieve its development and reform goals, said a letter from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to newly-elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In the letter dated September 24, Georgieva said she is confident that the leadership of Dissanayake will help Sri Lanka secure a future of stability, prosperity, and inclusive growth, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

She said the IMF looks forward to working with the newly elected president towards building on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to recover from its worst economic crises.

"I look forward to deepening the mutually beneficial relationship between the IMF and Sri Lanka and wish you every success in your endeavours," Georgieva said.

This letter followed a statement from the IMF on Tuesday that the organisation is eager to collaborate with Sri Lanka's newly elected president.

In March 2023, the IMF approved a 48-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement, amounting to approximately $3 billion to support Sri Lanka's economic reform and recovery efforts.

