YS Jagan Birthday: AP Police Impose Restrictions - Death of Democracy

The Andhra Pradesh police department has imposed restrictions in Kuppam, Chittoor district, regarding the birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP leaders had submitted a petition to the police in advance, requesting permission to hold the celebrations in Kuppam.

In response, the Kuppam DSP raised objections to the petition and handed over a letter to YSRCP MLC Bharat’s PA, Murugesh. The letter stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Bhuvaneswari, would be visiting Kuppam from the 19th to the 22nd of this month, and during this period, opposition parties should refrain from holding celebrations. The letter also made it clear that legal action would be taken if YS Jagan’s birthday celebrations were held in public spaces.