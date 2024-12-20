December 20: Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh as Cyclonic Storm Approaches in the Next Few Hours

A cyclonic storm, which has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify and bring heavy rainfall to several parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to meteorological officials, the current low-pressure system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, leading to widespread rain and strong winds.

The depression is moving northeast along the coastline and is anticipated to evolve into a severe depression. Initially, it will enter the central Bay of Bengal, with the possibility of shifting towards Myanmar. Once the system intensifies into a full-fledged cyclonic storm, significant rainfall is expected, particularly in the northern regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Strong winds, with speeds of up to 60 km/h, are forecast along the coastline due to the storm's increasing intensity. In response to the hazardous weather, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a fishing ban along the coast. Ports in Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram, and Machilipatnam have issued a "No. 3" danger warning.

Fishing activities have been halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of fishermen. Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions as the storm approaches.