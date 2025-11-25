YS Jagan Arrives in Pulivendula, Begins Public Outreach

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Pulivendula today, November 25, for a three-day tour of his home constituency.

After landing at the helipad, he went straight to his camp office, where he is holding a public darbar, meeting people and listening to their grievances. His arrival drew large crowds, creating a busy atmosphere in the town.

According to party sources, Jagan’s visit today will be limited to public interactions. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to inspect banana farms and meet farmers struggling due to a drastic price crash—where the rate per tonne reportedly fell from ₹25,000 to just ₹2,000. He will also participate in several local programmes in Pulivendula during his tour, the party said.