Watch: Margani Bharat Slams Chandrababu on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Ex MP Margani Bharat Accuses Chandrababu of Politicizing Tirumala Temple Issue

Rajahmundry Former MP and YSRCP leader Margani Bharat has launched a scathing attack on N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of using the sacred Tirumala Lord Venkateswara temple for political gain. Bharat alleged that Chandrababu has hurt the sentiments of Hindus worldwide with his actions.

Clarification on Adulterated Ghee Controversy

Addressing the media in Rajahmundry on Wednesday, Bharat brought up the controversy surrounding adulterated ghee used at the Tirumala temple. He stated that the Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had already revealed the facts, but there were inconsistencies in the reports submitted to the Chief Minister and the show-cause notices issued later.

Delay in Disclosure Raises Questions

Bharat raised concerns about the delay in making the report public, asking, "If the report on adulterated ghee was available in July, why was it not disclosed for two months? Why haven't any cases been registered, and why hasn't anyone been arrested yet?"

Allegations of Misleading Information

He pointed out that the initial report on July 23 indicated the presence of vegetable oils in the ghee. However, in the report submitted to the Chief Minister, it was suggested that animal fat could have been mixed, as indicated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Bharat questioned why a second opinion was not sought after receiving the report from the NDDB, asking, "Whom are you trying to mislead?"

Bharat's comments have sparked further debate on the issue, with calls for clarity and accountability from the authorities involved.