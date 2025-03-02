Mad Square Set for a Grand Worldwide Release on March 28

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Mad, titled Mad Square, has generated immense excitement among movie lovers. Right from its announcement, the film has been riding on high expectations, which were further amplified by the recently released teaser. The buzz surrounding Mad Square suggests that it is poised to create a sensation at the box office.

Initially scheduled for release on Saturday, March 29, the film’s release has now been advanced to Friday, March 28, based on requests from distributors. The decision, taken by the producers, is expected to give Mad Square a strong opening weekend, ensuring massive collections right from the start.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi addressed the date change, stating, “At the request of our distribution partners, we have decided to release Mad Square a day earlier, on March 28. There was never an intention to alter the release date at the last minute, but since March 29 falls on Amavasya (new moon), our distributors felt that advancing the release would be ideal. We are happy with this decision and also extend our best wishes to Robinhood, which is releasing on the same day. This summer is set to bring a wave of laughter to audiences.”

Sitara Entertainments, known for its consistent box office successes, is confident that Mad Square will follow in the footsteps of Tillu Square and deliver yet another blockbuster. Following the massive success of Lucky Bhaskar and Daaku Maharaj, the production house is aiming for a hat-trick with Mad Square.

Produced by Harika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sitara Entertainments, Sri Kira Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Director Kalyan Shankar, who made a mark with his signature comedy and engaging storytelling in Mad, returns with Mad Square, promising another dose of laughter and entertainment.

The original cast, including Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu Oi (Laddu), will bring even more chaos and fun this time around. Actress Reba John will be seen in a special song, while K.V. Anudeep and Priyanka Jawalkar play key roles.

Music sensation Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the soundtrack for Mad Square, with two songs already becoming chartbusters. Renowned cinematographer Shamdat is handling the visuals, while National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is overseeing the editing.

With sky-high expectations, Mad Square is all set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025, and deliver a spectacular opening. More updates on the film will be revealed soon.