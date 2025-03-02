IICA meet focuses on ESG leadership to boost corporate sustainability

Panaji. March 2 (IANS) The inaugural National Association of Impact Leaders (NAIL) meet 2025 held here focused on strengthening ESG (environmental, social, and governance) leadership in India to foster corporate sustainability and underscored the need to align organisational strategies with evolving global frameworks, an official statement said.

The event, organised by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), attended by over 100 participants, served as a confluence of eminent ESG professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders, all brought together to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging sustainability trends, and chart the course for a resilient and responsible corporate future.

Speaking at the event, Aruna C. Newton, Vice President, Infosys Limited, highlighted how robust governance frameworks can accelerate green technology adoption, ultimately fostering a culture of corporate sustainability. Her insights paved the way for the UNICEF's Public Relations Associate, Private Sector Engagement, to provide an in-depth analysis of the social dimensions of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) Core, reinforcing the imperative of inclusive and ethical business conduct.

A panel discussion, moderated by Prof Garima Dadhich, focused on the far-reaching implications of regulatory transformations, including SEBI’s new norms, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the dissolution of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, highlighting both challenges and opportunities for the corporate sector.

Elevating this dialogue further, a senior official from the SEBI's Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities, offered a deep dive into the evolving ESG rating landscape, illuminating investor expectations and the strategic adjustments corporates must make to remain compliant and competitive. Complementing these insights, the official representative from the corporate finance department at the market watchdog, provided an authoritative overview of industrial benchmarks set for BRSR Core and their tangible impact on businesses striving to enhance ESG compliance.

Highlighting the transformative power of technology, a senior expert, ESG Practice, from KPMG India, delivered a presentation on the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing ESG data analytics, reporting, and decision-making. This seamlessly transitioned into an engaging session led by a senior expert from WRI India, and a senior expert from CEEW-CEF, who provided a meticulous analysis of greenhouse gas accounting methodologies and underscored the critical role of carbon markets in facilitating a transition towards a net-zero future, respectively.

During the event, the IICA also announced the 3rd edition of its flagship ESG annual conference, organised with support from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the National Conference on Responsible Business Conduct, scheduled to be held on July 2-3. Registrations for the event will open in March.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.