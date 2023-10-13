VRA's Association Leaders Call on CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Village Revenue Assistants’ (VRAs) Association leaders called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday and thanked him for restoring their DA and enhancing it to Rs.500.

APGF representatives met the Chief Minister a few days ago and appealed to restore their Rs.300 DA which was revoked during the TDP rule. Government restored and hiked it to Rs.500.

Accompanied by APGF Chairman K. Venkatrami Reddy, VRAs Association leaders Dhairyam, Satyaraj, Sudhakar and Venkateswarlu expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and felicitated him.

