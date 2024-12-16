Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Questions TDP's Tactics and Defection of YSRCP Leaders

A key development took place in the Rajya Sabha today. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy launched a barrage of questions regarding the alleged temptations faced by coalition leaders in Andhra Pradesh. He accused the TDP of conspiring and enticing YSRCP leaders to bring them into their party.

Today, MPs Sana Satish, Beeda Mastan Rao, and R Krishnaiah took their oaths in the Rajya Sabha. During this occasion, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy made significant remarks. He raised questions in the Rajya Sabha about the alleged temptations, influences orchestrated by the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that it was these inducements that led to YSRCP leaders being brought into the TDP. Reddy further accused the TDP of engaging in coercive political tactics. In response to these comments, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar clarified that the remarks would not be recorded.