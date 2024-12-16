Vedhika Kumar on her latest release: It's incredibly rewarding to end the year with ‘Fear’

Mumbai, Dec 16(IANS) Actress Vedhika Kumar, whose latest project 'Fear' got released just a few days ago, feels that "ending the year with 'Fear' is incredibly rewarding."

In an exclusive quote to IANS Vedika Kumar opened about her latest release ‘Fear’ and her other five releases in 2024.

Vedika stated “When God’s grace meets hard work, magic happens. That’s been my journey since 2023, and I’m filled with gratitude for my fans, the universe, and my well-wishers. Having five releases in a year is truly special, especially when each project challenges me in different ways and allows me to showcase my versatility.”

Adding to it Vedhika said “Starting the year strong and now ending it with ‘Fear’ feels incredibly rewarding. I’m thankful for the appreciation, and I hope this momentum drives me to achieve even greater heights in 2025.”

The trailer of ‘Fear’ was released by R. Madhvan. Vedhika shares warm camaraderie with him.

Looking ahead, Vedhika is rumoured to have another Tamil release by the year’s end, along with several other exciting projects in the pipeline.

Vedhika Kumar primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. At the start of her showbiz career she mostly appeared in modelling assignments. She was approached by Arjun to play the lead role in ‘Madrasi’ .

After the release of ‘Madrasi’, Vedhika was offered a role in Hindi film ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ but the film failed to materialise. Vedhika continued acting in South Indian films.

She acted in films like ‘Muni’ , ‘Vijaydashmi’, ‘Shivakashi’, ‘Kaalai’.

Her latest release ‘Fear’ is based on mental health issues. Vedhika plays central character Sindhu who is tormented by mental issues since childhood. She feels that someone is out to kill her. As the story unfolds the mystery intensifies.

—IANS

ayk/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.