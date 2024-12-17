Seize the ship.. not that easy: Kakinada Collector's statement

In Kakinada, the controversy over the Stella El Panama ship deepens as authorities reveal the vessel carries 1,320 tons of suspected illegal ration rice, double the initially estimated amount. Despite this discovery, Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan stated that seizing the ship is not simple, causing tension in the ongoing investigation.

The ship was first thought to hold 640 tons of rice, but after testing 12 samples, authorities confirmed the larger haul. The investigation is now focused on tracing the rice’s origin, with experts pointing to mills linked to Satyam Balaji. Authorities are working to confirm that none of the rice comes from the Public Distribution System (PDS), which is meant for poor citizens.

To prevent illegal rice shipments, authorities have set up additional check posts at Kakinada Anchorage Port and Deepsea Water Port. They are determined to ensure that no PDS rice leaves the country. Despite the ship being detained, 12,000 tons of rice still await unloading at the port, but loading will only proceed once the rice’s legality is confirmed.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who had earlier visited the ship, ordered its seizure, citing insufficient action from the authorities. His involvement has added political pressure, and he voiced his concerns that his orders were not being taken seriously.

Collector Shan Mohan responded by explaining that seizing a ship is a complex operation. He assured the public that the investigation is being handled carefully to ensure all actions are legal. The authorities are focused on determining whether any illegal activities were involved in the shipment of the rice.

As the investigation continues, residents and political figures eagerly await updates on whether the ship will be released or face further scrutiny. The ongoing drama surrounding the ship has sparked widespread interest and uncertainty in the region.