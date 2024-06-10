TDP, Jana Sena fight it out over ministerial berths

Vijayawada: As TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to take the oath as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, discussions are ongoing on the shape of Naidu-led cabinet and the distribution of portfolios among the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena’s elected MLAs.

Sources claim that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has categorically said that his party won’t accept less than four ministerial berths. Jana Sena leader who opted to stay out of the Modi 3.0 cabinet is reportedly looking for a Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Naidu’s cabinet. A national English news portal has reported that Pawan Kalyan is vying for the top job.

According to sources, Nadendla Manohar, Pulavarthy Anjibabu, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Konatala Ramakrishna, Kandula Durgesh, Bommidi Naikar, Arani Srinivasulu, Panchakarla Ramesh and Vara Prasad are the main candidates in the race for ministerial posts. It is being reported that Chiranjeevi and Nagababu are trying to prevail upon on the TDP leadership to consider their younger brother for the post of deputy CM>

Meanwhile, the constituent BJP has also advised the TDP leadership to follow the Modi 3.0 formula for the allocation of portfolios to the alliance partners in the state. From BJP, Sujana Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas will likely get into the cabinet. It remains to be seen how Naidu will form his cabinet without annoying his allies.

Naidu is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. He will take oath at 12 noon on June 12 in Amaravati. The newly-elected MLAs of the TDP will meet at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri on June 11 and elect Naidu as the legislature party leader. The resolution would be sent to Governor S Abdul Nazeer in the same evening.

Also Read: Uninvited and mysterious guest spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan