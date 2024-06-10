Kalki Trailer Inside Talk and Run Time: Exclusive Details Here!

Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD is one of the eagerly awaited and most anticipated films. This is the film of the year that audiences all over the nation looking forward to. The makers announced a global release on June 27th, 2024. Ahead of the film's release, the film's trailer is being unveiled today. The Kalki trailer fever gripped Prabhas's die-hard fans and cinema lovers.

Here are the exclusive details about the trailer ahead of its release today. It is learnt that the Kalki 2898 AD trailer duration is 3 minutes 10 seconds. If the trailer is divided into two parts, the first part of the trailer introduces the world of Kalki 2898 AD and the principal characters and their arcs. The latter half of the trailer is an intense glimpse into the Kalki 2898 AD film.

Interestingly, Kalki is being released in two parts. June 27th will witness the magnum opus first part. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Kalki features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava in the film whereas Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama.

Bujji is the gadget-loaded tech-equipped futuristic car of Bhairava in the film. Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice to Bujji. The film is expected to wow the kids and families. The trailer will be unveiled today at 7 pm and it is being screened in several theatres.