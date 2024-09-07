September 7 and 8: Heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall for the Coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh this weekend, September 7 and 8. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in many areas on Sunday.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains, fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea for the next two days.

Meanwhile, residents of Vijayawada city are still reeling under the impact of flooding. Relief operations are continuing in affected areas even as weather officials have issued another warning for severe rainfall across the state.