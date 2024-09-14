September 15, 16, 17: 3 Day Holidays in Telugu States!

There will be a three-day holiday this coming weekend, which will be a much-needed break from the recent heavy rains and disruptions caused by flooding for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has declared a public holiday on September 16 to commemorate Milad-un-Nabi. This holiday falls on a Monday, effectively extending the weekend break. Moreover, September 15 is a Sunday, and September 17 is a holiday for Ganesh Nimajjanam so that citizens can look forward to a relaxing three-day break.

Similar to this, Telangana's government decided to make September 14 a working day to make up for lost academic time, even though they had initially thought of calling off the holiday owing to rain-related school closings. But Telangana people will also have a three-day holiday, as September 15 is a Sunday, September 16 is a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, and September 17 is Ganesh Nimajjanam.

