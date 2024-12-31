Sankranti 2025, Andhra Pradesh: Kodi Pandalu, Pottela, Yedla Pandalu, Rangoli Competitions

The vibrant festival of Sankranti again filled the villages with immense joy and enthusiasm marking the start of the harvest season. As festivities were underway, houses were seen beautified by amazing rangolis and the scents of tasty traditional dishes filled the air.

The rural folk started the celebrations by lighting bhogi fires and praying for a good harvest. They even performed pujas on their tractors, bullock carts, and other agricultural equipment seeking blessings for a prosperous year.

Women in the villages prepared all kinds of traditional sweets like pootarekulu, ariselu, sunnundalu, and payasam for the first day of Sankranti, which is known as Bhogi. The entire atmosphere was charged up as people were organizing various competitions such as bullock cart races, 'banda lagged,' 'pottlea pandelu,' and 'yedla pandelu.'

The event 'Pottela Pandelu' attracted a huge crowd to the village of Ampapuram in Krishna district, which was brought to Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, and other districts. "The event attracted a huge crowd, and it was thrilling to see the interest among the farmers," said Kasula Bhadra Rao, who had visited the event.

Similar competitions, such as bullock cart and 'banda lagudu' contests, were conducted in Gudivada and other places. Rangoli competitions were conducted in different towns, such as Vijayawada, Avanigadda, Mudinepalli, Jaggaiahpet, Eluru, and so on, which added to the festive flavour.

The police also participated in this event, including kabaddi, kho-kho, shuttle, volleyball, and more such competitions for youth groups in all the villages in the Krishna district. Local public representatives and village elders inaugurated it, fostering feelings of belonging.

As the Sankranti festivals end, the village feels happy and thankful with much hope for prosperous harvest seasons. Festivals like Sankranti bring people close to each other, strengthening family bonds and fostering feelings of community and brotherhood in them.

