Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi Clash Over South Indian Cinema’s Global Impact

A recent roundtable discussion with leading producers Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi became a battleground for differing views on the global influence of South Indian cinema. The conversation, hosted by Galatta Plus, highlighted contrasting opinions on market reach, cultural shifts, and the success of regional films.

Boney Kapoor's Take on South Indian Film Markets

Boney Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, started the conversation by discussing the overseas success of South Indian films. He pointed out that Telugu films have a unique and strong market in the United States, while Tamil films are quite popular in countries like Singapore and Malaysia. He also acknowledged that the Gulf region is a cosmopolitan area with a growing fanbase for South Indian films.

However, Naga Vamsi, a prominent producer from the Telugu film industry, disagreed. He argued that the Gulf region also has a “huge market” for Malayalam films, which, according to him, is often overlooked.

Naga Vamsi’s Bold Claim About South Indian Cinema

The discussion took an intense turn when Naga Vamsi made a bold statement, claiming that South Indian cinema has changed Bollywood’s approach to filmmaking. He asserted, “We, South Indians, have changed the way you [Bollywood] look at cinema. You guys were stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu. You saw a shift with films like Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Jawan.”

Boney Kapoor didn’t take kindly to this remark and quickly shook his head, calling Naga Vamsi's perspective wrong. The conversation soon shifted to the films each producer mentioned.

Disagreement Over Bollywood and Regional Cinema

Naga Vamsi pointed out that when Boney referred to iconic films like Baahubali and RRR—both Telugu films—he never mentioned any Hindi films in the same breath. Boney, in response, explained, “In this forum, we can’t mention every film we know. When I talk about Mughal-E-Azam and Baahubali, it's about what resonates with people, regardless of whether it's from Hindi or regional cinema.”

Boney further added that the real barrier in cinema isn’t the language, but rather the quality of stories and what audiences are willing to embrace, no matter the region.

Naga Vamsi Responds with More Examples

Naga Vamsi fired back, mentioning successful films like Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2, all of which have had a massive impact on the Hindi-speaking market. He credited Telugu directors for these successes, citing their widespread influence.

Boney, unfazed, reminded Naga Vamsi about Bollywood blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Gadar, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, pointing out that Hindi films have always had a significant place in Indian cinema.

A Legacy of Success

Both Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi have made lasting contributions to the film industry. Naga Vamsi has produced popular films such as Bheemla Nayak and Rang De and co-produced Jersey (2022). Boney Kapoor’s career boasts iconic films like Mr. India, No Entry, Mom, and his upcoming film Maidaan.

Despite their differing views, both producers remain influential figures in the ever-evolving world of Indian cinema.