RTC Bus Collides with Two Lorries in Chittoor Mogili Ghat Road: 6 Killed including RTC Driver

A tragic road accident occurred in Chittoor district, specifically in Bangarupalem Mandal, on the Mogili Ghat Road. A bus collided with two lorries, resulting in the death of six people and leaving more than 25 others severely injured. The injured were immediately rushed to government hospitals in Chittoor, Palamaner, and Bangarupalem for medical treatment.

Upon learning about the accident, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar reached the scene at Mogili Ghat Road to oversee the situation and provide necessary assistance. Among the deceased are the RTC bus driver, Manohar, and five other passengers traveling on the bus.

This tragic incident has resulted in a total of six fatalities, and it has sent shockwaves through the local community. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and ensuring that the injured receive timely medical care.

