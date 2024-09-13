September 14, September 15 OTT releases: Binge-Fest on OTT this Weekend

It's another weekend, and reviews for the comedy picture Mattu Vadalara 2 are excellent. We're still reviewing other theatre releases. On Friday, OTT platforms released 20 films, comprising both Telugu originals and dubbed productions.

Out of the 25 movies that are showing this weekend, reviews are favourable for the dubbed movies Talavan, Raghav Tata, Sector 36, and Teenage. Aye and Spark, two Telugu movies, are available for streaming.

Here's a list of the movies and shows released on OTT platforms this weekend, September 13:

Amazon Prime:

Auron Main Khan Dum Tha - Hindi film

Bad News - Hindi film

Dream Deals - German series

En Fin - Spanish series

Trap - English film

Roo Panther - Kannada film

Teenage - Telugu dubbed film

Netflix:

Sector 36 - Telugu dubbed film

Officer Black Belt - Korean film

Aglees - English film

Aay - Telugu film

Mr Bachchan - Telugu film

Zee5:

Berlin - Hindi film

Nunakuli - Telugu dubbed film

Raghav Tata - Telugu dubbed film

Hotstar:

Goli Soda Rising - Tamil series

How to Die Alone - English series

In Vogue: The 90s - English series

Lego Star Wars - English series

The Old Man Season 2 - English series

Sun Next:

Spark - Telugu film

Aha:

Nanban Oruvan Vanta Piragu - Tamil film

Parakramam - Telugu film (September 14)

Lionsgate Play:

Late Night with the Devil - English film

Sony Liv:

Talavan - Telugu dubbed film

