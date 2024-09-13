September 14, September 15 OTT releases: Binge-Fest on OTT this Weekend
It's another weekend, and reviews for the comedy picture Mattu Vadalara 2 are excellent. We're still reviewing other theatre releases. On Friday, OTT platforms released 20 films, comprising both Telugu originals and dubbed productions.
Out of the 25 movies that are showing this weekend, reviews are favourable for the dubbed movies Talavan, Raghav Tata, Sector 36, and Teenage. Aye and Spark, two Telugu movies, are available for streaming.
Here's a list of the movies and shows released on OTT platforms this weekend, September 13:
Amazon Prime:
Auron Main Khan Dum Tha - Hindi film
Bad News - Hindi film
Dream Deals - German series
En Fin - Spanish series
Trap - English film
Roo Panther - Kannada film
Teenage - Telugu dubbed film
Netflix:
Sector 36 - Telugu dubbed film
Officer Black Belt - Korean film
Aglees - English film
Aay - Telugu film
Mr Bachchan - Telugu film
Zee5:
Berlin - Hindi film
Nunakuli - Telugu dubbed film
Raghav Tata - Telugu dubbed film
Hotstar:
Goli Soda Rising - Tamil series
How to Die Alone - English series
In Vogue: The 90s - English series
Lego Star Wars - English series
The Old Man Season 2 - English series
Sun Next:
Spark - Telugu film
Aha:
Nanban Oruvan Vanta Piragu - Tamil film
Parakramam - Telugu film (September 14)
Lionsgate Play:
Late Night with the Devil - English film
Sony Liv:
Talavan - Telugu dubbed film
Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Watch New Promo Vijay Sethupathi as host.
Also, read Devara Censor Talk: Cuts Imposed by Censor Board!