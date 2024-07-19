Rashid's Murder is TDP's Political Revenge Against YSRCP: YS Jagan Visits Family in Vinukonda

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the increasing atrocities in the state under false promises by the ruling party. During his visit to Vinukonda, he met the family of Rashid, a young YSRCP worker who was brutally murdered by a TDP thug two days ago.

Emotional Meeting with Rashid's Family

Upon seeing Jagan, Rashid's parents and relatives became emotional and broke down in tears. Jagan consoled them and inquired about the details of the incident. He asked, "Why did this happen? Was there such deep animosity?" Rashid's mother explained that it was due to political rivalry, not old grudges.

"Rashid was dedicated to YSRCP. He was targeted and killed due to political enmity. Now they are threatening us. The main accused, Jilani, has connections with TDP. The FIR does not include the main culprits, and even though we named the person who supplied the weapon, the police are not taking any action. TDP leaders are backing Jilani. If his call data is examined, it will reveal who is behind the murder. Those who killed my son should be hanged in the street," Rashid's parents pleaded.

Evidence of Political Connections

Rashid's family showed Jagan photos of Jilani with TDP leaders. Jagan assured them, saying, "We will not spare anyone behind this murder. We stand with your family." He further criticized the ruling coalition government, stating, "Since they came to power, there have been only atrocities. The police, who are supposed to protect, are supporting the accused. They came to power with deceptive promises and have not fulfilled any of them." Jagan promised full support to Rashid's family.

Jagan's Visit Amidst Police Restrictions

Jagan's visit to Vinukonda was marked by police restrictions and obstacles. The police tried to prevent party leaders from accompanying him and stopped his vehicle 15 times, causing delays. Despite these challenges, Jagan patiently continued his visit.

Public Support Along the Way

Despite the police restrictions, crowds of supporters gathered along the route, chanting "Jai Jagan." Jagan's convoy moved slowly through Vinukonda, and even though it was a condolence visit, Jagan stepped out to greet the large number of party cadres who had turned up to support him.

Negligence in Jagan's Security

The state government, led by Chandrababu, showed severe negligence regarding Jagan's security. For the Vinukonda visit, they reduced his security from midnight and provided him with an old bulletproof vehicle, which had been in repair and broke down multiple times on the way. Jagan had to switch vehicles to reach Vinukonda. The government, however, claimed the vehicle was in good condition.