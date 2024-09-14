Pothina Mahesh exposes Rs 4 crore corruption in Kanaka Durga Temple, Challenges TDP

YSRCP leader Pothina Mahesh revealed a Rs 4 crore corruption issue at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada within three months of TDP government coming to power, stating that TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna misused his power to award parking and toll contracts to his benami without following rules and regulations.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada here on Saturday, the YSRCP leader mentioned that temple officials, including the EO and the Endowments Commissioner, supported Venkanna in extending contracts without the required 10% increase and advance payment. He also stated that Venkanna collected toll and parking fees without paying the temple for six months.

He further highlighted irregularities in shop rents within the temple premises, alleging a reduction in rent by 40% against the rules and an extension of agreements for three years. Mahesh claimed that Venkanna collected Rs 5 lakh from each shop owner in this process.

Mahesh said Budha Venkanna also secured another contract worth Rs 1.35 crore without a tender. He challenged the TDP leaders to a public debate on these corruption charges, stating his willingness to discuss the matter on any platform.