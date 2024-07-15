Poonam Kaur lauds ‘man with spine’ Vijaysai Reddy for standing up for truth

Telugu actress Poonam Kaur has come out in support of YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy for giving moral support to Endowment department assistant commissioner Kalingiri Shanti who is in the news after her husband Manipati Madan Mohan made distasteful remarks against her.

In a press conference, Vijaysai Reddy slammed yellow media for humiliating a woman officer with wrongfully, purposefully aired cooked-up reports. He asserted that YSRCP will definitely come back to power after five years and warned that they would cut off the tails of those who wag them.

Taking to X, Poonam Kaur condemned the news channels and said a section of media has become ‘blackmailing institutions’. She commended Reddy for standing up for the vulnerable Girijan woman officer who is at the centre of controversy.

She commented that it's become a new normal for media houses to sensationalise such incidents. The actress called these media channels ‘losers and spineless”. She encouraged the woman officer to stay strong in the face of pressure tactics and threats as “they are capable of not just fabricating wrong news but also documents to make (them believe in their story.”

Also Read: Vijayasai Reddy Fires on ABN, TV5 and Mahaa News

