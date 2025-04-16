Gang which abducted, murdered Pune bizman was involved in 6 more kidnappings this year: Patna cops

Patna, April 16 (IANS) Patna Police arrested 11 people in connection with the abduction and murder of Pune-based businessman Laxman Sadhu Shinde, who went missing after arriving in the city on April 11. In a significant breakthrough, the gang confessed to at least six more similar incidents between January 25 to March 27 this year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that seven of the accused were arrested late on Tuesday night, while the remaining four are already in custody.

Seven accused arrested in this connection have been identified as Ranjit Patel, Viptara Kumar, Lalbihari, Vikas alias Mohit, Kundan Kumar, Sangita Kumari, and Sachin Ranjan.

The arrests followed an intensive probe led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“Initially, it appeared to be a simple missing person case, but as the probe progressed, we realised it involved an organised gang who kidnapped the businessman,” Kumar said.

The gang allegedly lured businessmen through emails, WhatsApp, Facebook, and other online platforms, convincing them to visit Patna under the pretext of business deals.

Once the victims landed in Patna, they were taken to isolated locations and pressured into transferring money via UPI or bank accounts. Their relatives were also coerced into paying ransom.

“The police tracked down the vehicle used in the crime to Jandaha block in Vaishali district and arrested its owner, which led to the breakthrough arrests across three districts,” Kumar said.

According to SSP Kumar, the arrested individuals have confessed to at least six more similar incidents dating from January 25 to March 27 this year.

Victims were allegedly released after extortion demands were fulfilled.

“We are reaching out to the victims of previous cases and will register FIRs accordingly,” Kumar said.

The police are now identifying and contacting other businessmen who have fallen prey to this extortion racket, with additional FIRs expected.

Shinde landed in Patna on the night of April 11 and had been missing since then.

Later, he was found murdered in Jehanabad district, police said.

The deceased, Shinde (55), a resident of DP Road, Kothrud in Pune owned a Centrifugal Casting Bearing, a company based in Khed Shivapur, Pune.

His body was discovered on April 14 under the jurisdiction of Ghosi Police Station in Jehanabad.

During the probe, police found that Rs 90,000 was withdrawn using Shinde’s ATM cards before he was beaten to death when he allegedly refused to reveal details of other bank accounts.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

