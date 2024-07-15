Watch: Vijayasai Reddy Fires on ABN, TV5 and Mahaa News

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has shot back at the negative propaganda. He lashed out at the libellous media reports that wrongfully, purposefully aired cooked-up stories involving a lady officer. Stating that he is not feared of any threats, Sai Reddy said the people of the state are noticing the cruel acts and demonic governance of the alliance. Speaking at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Monday (July 15), Vijayasai Reddy stated that he has no reason to fear any government in power.

He asserted that YSRCP will definitely come back to power after five years and warned that they would cut off the tails of those who wag them. "I will not spare anyone who tarnishes my reputation. An Adivasi woman officer was insulted, and they linked her to me. They broadcast baseless stories. I will make those who aired false stories apologize," said Vijayasai Reddy.

"I came from a small family and grew up through hard work. I am not someone who blackmails and extorts money. I am not like Radha Krishna, BR Naidu, or Vamsi Krishna. I will file complaints with all rights commissions. I will not spare Maha News Vamsi Krishna. I will introduce a private member bill in Parliament. I will move a privilege motion," Vijayasai Reddy fumed.

Key points of Vijayasai Reddy's press meet:

Since the coalition government came to power, they have been continuously defaming YSRCP leaders.

There is no question of sparing those who made baseless allegations against me.

A TDP leader and a woman came to my house. This was recorded on CCTV cameras.

They asked if Vijayasai Reddy had run away or was still there.

If he tells me the time, I will come myself; I will go to his house myself.

We are not afraid of anyone.

YSRCP government will come back again.

If mid-term elections are held, YSRCP will win.

I am not afraid of mere threats.

They campaigned against an Adivasi woman without any evidence.

They made baseless allegations.

Maha News, ABN, TV5 broadcasted false stories about me.

They did not even take my clarification.

I know how to make you apologize.

I know what my character is.

I do not know how to blackmail like Radha Krishna, BR Naidu, or Vamsi Krishna.

If I make a mistake, God will punish me.

You crossed the line by linking me without evidence to an Adivasi woman.

I will teach a lesson to those behind this conspiracy: Vamsi, Radha Krishna, Venkata Krishna, BR Naidu, Samba.

I faced Ramoji Rao boldly.

I will file a defamation case and move a privilege motion in Parliament against Vamsi.

I will complain to the ST Commission and Women’s Organization.

I will introduce a private member bill in Parliament.

If someone comes for help, you link them.

Do you spread false propaganda regardless of age?

The Adivasi woman said I am like a father figure to her.

If Vamsi had been born to his mother and father, he would not write such things.

A section of the media has engaged in false propaganda as part of a conspiracy.

Channels belonging to a particular social group have spread false propaganda about me.

If anyone makes such allegations against your mother, sister, or any female relative, will you hold debates in the same manner?

I have doubts about the birth of Vamsi, Samba, and Venkata Krishna.

You need to do DNA tests.

Vamsi does not know the difference between bleaching powder and talcum powder.

Vamsi does not know the alphabets.

Vamsi does not know the difference between a mother and a sister.

If allegations are made against women in Vamsi's family, he will understand the pain.

Ask TV5 Samba about Sandhya Sridhar.

Venkata Krishna lost his job at Eenadu after deceiving a girl.

How would it be if someone made allegations of an illicit relationship against Maha News Vamsi and demanded a DNA test?