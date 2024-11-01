November 1 – AP Formation Day: Jagan’s Message Honors the Legacy of Potti Sriramulu

November 1, Amaravati: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings through a tweet, remembering the sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu and conveying his best wishes to the people of the state.

A grand celebration was held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli to mark the state’s formation day. Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and TJR Sudhakar Babu, along with YSRCP leaders, paid tribute to the statue of Potti Sriramulu.

నేడు ఆంధ్ర‌ప్ర‌దేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వ సందర్భంగా అమరజీవి పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు గారి త్యాగాన్ని స్మరించుకుంటూ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ ఆంధ్ర‌ప్ర‌దేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్షలు — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 1, 2024

Celebrations were also held at the YSRCP office in the East constituency, where NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash and other YSRCP leaders were present. During the event, Devineni Avinash highlighted that the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu and many others led to the formation of Andhra Pradesh. He noted that between 2019 and 2024, Y.S. Jagan revived Potti Sriramulu’s ideals by implementing numerous public welfare programs. He expressed disappointment that, under coalition rule, there have been no initiatives truly benefiting the public.