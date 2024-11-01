Govardhan Puja - November 2: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Importance!

Govardhan Puja, falling on November 2, is an important festival of Hinduism. It marks the day when Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra, the God of Rain. The festival is also known as Annakut or Annakoot and teaches one about humility, devotion, and respect for nature.

The Legend Behind Govardhan Puja

The story begins in Vrindavan, where the people of the village would offer worship to Lord Indra for giving rain. Young Lord Krishna, at that time, asked them about the practice, showing the people the fact that the vital elements of Govardhan Hill were crucial to life itself. As the worship shifted from Indra to the hill, Indra unleashed heavy torrents of rain, and Krishna countered by holding the hill with a little finger above the heads of the people.

Govardhan Puja Significance

Govardhan Puja has immense importance in Hinduism because it celebrates values like humility, devotion, and respect for nature while remembering that humans and the earth are interdependent, as well as giving thanks to nature for its bounties.

Celebrate and Traditions

On Govardhan Puja, devotees show gratitude to nature for its bounties through several rituals. They create a symbolic Govardhan hill using cow dung, and they worship it offering fruits, flowers, and an elaborate feast called Annakut. They even worship cows, as in the context of agriculture; they pay their respects to Lord Vishwakarma, the god of art and craftsmanship. Lighting diyas is symbolic of how good always triumphs over evil. Devotees, also engage in Govardhan parikrama, or circumambulation, around this symbolic hill, singing bhajans and narrating stories of Lord Krishna.

Puja Timings Significance

Govardhan Puja is observed on November 2 with Pratahkala Muhurat between 6:14 AM and 8:33 AM and Sayankala Muhurat from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM. This festival also helps people remember their relationship with Mother Nature, which teaches lessons about thankfulness, humbleness, and devotion. Regional Celebrations

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with great zest in different areas. In Mathura and Vrindavan, devotees perform processions, bhajans, and darshan at temples. In Gujarat, devotees make Annakut offerings and perform traditional folk dances. In Rajasthan, devotees worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill.

The time of Govardhan Puja 2024 fills our hearts with happiness through the victory of Lord Krishna and gratitude to nature because of all the good it endows us with. Through the traditional rituals practised on this day, the feeling of community is built amongst the devotees as the bond between them and God is strengthened.

Important Dates

October 31: Diwali

November 2: Govardhan Puja

November 4: Bhai Dooj.

This festival brings the need to live according to nature and express its favour for the good received from nature. During these times of Govardhan Puja, let us see if we are being just about the environment that harbours such beauty for coming times as well.

