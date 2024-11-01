November 1: Heavy Rains in These Areas!

Heavy rains lashed the city of Hyderabad on Friday evening bringing a major part of the city to a halt, with waterlogging and traffic jams reported from various places.

The evening showers brought normal life to a grinding halt as several low-lying areas, such as Ameerpet, Kondapur, Kothaguda, Miyapur, Borabanda, Serilingampally, Patancheru, and Erragadda, suffered flooding.

Water gushed onto the roads and highways, making travel difficult for the commuters. Heavy rain and traffic jams have been reported in areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Panjagutta.

The IMD had issued a warning for thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from October 30 to November 1 as another low-pressure system had developed in the Bay of Bengal.

There will be rain in the coming days, and the citizens are requested to take necessary precautions and remain indoors when the rain is heavy.

